Vegas scores 4 straight in 3rd, rallies past Sharks 5-4

John Locher/AP
San Jose Sharks right wing Kurtis Gabriel (29) knocks Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) to the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 20:07:32-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Reaves broke a tie during a run of four straight Vegas goals in the third period and the Golden Knights rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4.

Cody Glass, Nicolas Hague and Alec Martinez also scored over a roughly eight-minute span when Vegas erased a 3-1 deficit.

The Golden Knights improved to 13-1-3 in 17 regular-season meetings with San Jose, including 5-0-0 this season.

Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots while making his 17th start in 18 games.

Fleury earned his 482nd win and is two victories shy of Ed Belfour, who ranks fourth on the NHL career list.

