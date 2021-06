LAS VEGAS (AP) — Another season that began with expectations of winning a Stanley Cup concluded with a bitter taste for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The surprising Montreal Canadiens won the best-of-seven series 4-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for an NHL-best 35th time in franchise history.

The Golden Knights were playing in their third semifinal in four seasons of existence but lost in the same round for the second consecutive year and in nearly the same fashion.