Vegas Golden Knights to play Minnesota Wild this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Things are about to get wild in the playoffs!

The Vegas Golden Knights will be playing the Minnesota Wild.

This after the Colorado Avalanche clinched the number one seed last night.

Technically, the Knights tied with the Avalanche for first in the Honda West Division and for the President's Trophy, but Colorado was named number one because they had more wins in regulation.

The Wild have five wins over the Knights this season.

Here is a look at the schedule:

The first two games of the series will played at The Fortress (T-Mobile Arena).

Game one is at noon on Sunday.

Game two is at 7 on Tuesday.

Then it's on to Minneapolis for games three and four.

Single game tickets are on sale, but are extremely limited.