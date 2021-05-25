Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights to host watch party at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE PHOTO
Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch host Snack 'n Splash Pool Party
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 17:06:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced May 25, that the team will host an official watch party outdoors at the pool of Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa for Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. The Golden Knights and Wild will face off at 6 p.m. on May 26 and the watch party will officially begin one hour before puck drop.

Both attendance and parking are free for the team’s watch party on Wednesday. All ages are welcome to attend. For upcoming watch parties, fans can get more information and stay updated by visiting https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/fans/watch-party.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH