Vegas Golden Knights to host watch party at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced May 25, that the team will host an official watch party outdoors at the pool of Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa for Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. The Golden Knights and Wild will face off at 6 p.m. on May 26 and the watch party will officially begin one hour before puck drop.

Both attendance and parking are free for the team’s watch party on Wednesday. All ages are welcome to attend. For upcoming watch parties, fans can get more information and stay updated by visiting https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/fans/watch-party.

