Vegas Golden Knights to host 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night'

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that the team will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on April 3 against the Minnesota Wild.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena and the game is presented by The Valley Health System.

During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer lavender jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction.

Player sticks, nameplates and warmup pucks will also be available.

To register and bid, click here or text “HFC2021” to 76278.

The auction will begin at 4:45 p.m. PT and conclude at the 10 minute mark of the third period. Items will be available the following week for pickup at City National Arena and can also be delivered.

All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and a portion will go to Kay’s Power Play, Shea Theodore’s initiative to raise awareness for early detection and provide proactive measures to combat breast cancer.

Theodore worked with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and Susan G. Komen Nevada to establish Kay's Power Play in November of 2020.