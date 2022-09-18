Vegas Golden Knights to host golf charity event at Bear's Best Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are said to host the 2022 VGK Golf Classic this Monday.

The event will be at Bear's Best Las Vegas.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Players and staff from the Golden Knights organization will take part in the event.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy and select players are expected to be available for interview before the tournament starts on Monday.

The following information was provided through a press release:

2022 VGK GOLF CLASSIC

Who: Vegas Golden Knights Players and Staff

When: Monday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT

Where: Bear's Best Las Vegas (11111 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89135)