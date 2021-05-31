Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves suspended for 2 games after Round 2, Game 1 fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves, according to NHL Player Safety.

The suspension stems from an altercation between Reaves and Graves during Game 1 of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when Reaves was assessed a match penalty and left the game.

The incident occurred at 8:04 of the third period.

NHP Player Safety released a statement on the incident, via video, in which they say Reaves and the officials acknowledged that a chunk of Graves' hair was pulled out by Reaves.

It should be noted that this incident came after Graves was involved in an earlier hit against Golden Knights Mattias Janmark.

Janmark's status is uncertain after injury from that hit.