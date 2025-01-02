Vegas Golden Knights ring in the new year by hosting the Philadelphia Flyers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for their first game of 2025.

📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

Despite Vegas not ending 2024 the way they had hoped, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy brought up postgame that sometimes you have to look at those losses and simply move on. The Golden Knights aim to play their first game of 2025 with new energy and a fresh mindset.

Whitecloud and Hanifin said the team lost track of its identity in the third period on Tuesday against Montreal. Vegas will look to be on its toes for 60 minutes against a hungry Flyers team.

If the Knights win, it will mark the 338th win in franchise history, give a 8-5-1 record against the Flyers and give the team a 16-4-0 record at home this season.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.