Vegas Golden Knights make some trades, also announce casting for promotions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Nolan Patrick from the Nashville Predators and Brett Howden from the New York Rangers.

Nashville receives Cody Glass and the Rangers get Nick Desimone along with a 2022 4th round draft pick from Vegas.

The Golden Knights are also looking to bring on new cast members.

The casting call is now open for showgirls, drummers, ice crew, cheerleaders, and promo team members.

First, you have to apply, submit headshots, and send them a 90-second video of yourself.

To apply and find out more information visit nhl.com/goldenknights/community.