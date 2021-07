LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights picked up 6 new players in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The team selected forward Zach Dean from Gatineau in the first round.

They picked defensemen Danil Chayka in the 2nd round and two players, both named Jakub, in the 4th round.

Another defensemen and a goalie were chosen in the 6th and 7th rounds.