Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault placed in COVID protocol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights look to be without another key player this week.

Tuesday, the team placed Jonathan Marchessault on the NHL's COVID protocol list, making him unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes and presumably others.

Update: Forward Jonathan Marchessault is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 16, 2021

Marchessault joins William Carrier, who was put on the protocol list on Monday.

In their place, Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi have been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights.

⚔️ Vegas has recalled forwards Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the the @HSKnights #VegasBorn | #HomeMeansHenderson pic.twitter.com/knFeOwkvK5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 16, 2021

VGK captain Mark Stone has returned to the lineup after missing several games but Max Pacioretty, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick and the newly acquired Jack Eichel remain sidelined.

The Knights are scheduled to take on the Hurricanes Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena followed by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and the Columbus Blue Jackets.