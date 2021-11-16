Watch
Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault placed in COVID protocol

Copyright Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
<p>Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Matt Niskanen #2 of the Washington Capitals during the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on December 23, 2017 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 3-0. </p>
Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:01:54-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights look to be without another key player this week.

Tuesday, the team placed Jonathan Marchessault on the NHL's COVID protocol list, making him unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes and presumably others.

Marchessault joins William Carrier, who was put on the protocol list on Monday.

PREVIOUS: Ottawa Senators postpone 3 games due to COVID-19

In their place, Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi have been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights.

VGK captain Mark Stone has returned to the lineup after missing several games but Max Pacioretty, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick and the newly acquired Jack Eichel remain sidelined.

The Knights are scheduled to take on the Hurricanes Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena followed by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

