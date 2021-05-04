Vegas Golden Knights hosting Latino Heritage Night

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 3, that the team will host Latino Heritage Night on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena when they host the St. Louis Blues.

The Golden Knights and Blues are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. PT on Friday and the game is presented by Sky Diamonds.

During warmups, the Golden Knights will be wearing custom Latino Heritage Night jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. Warmup pucks and locker nameplates will also be available after puck drop as part of the initiative.

Fans can visit Latino Heritage website or text "LatinoHeritage" to 76278 to participate.

The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at the 10 minute mark of the third period. Items will be available the following week for pickup at City National Arena and can also be delivered.

All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and a portion will support a local scholarship through the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson and Vegas Team Store will have additional merchandise for sale throughout the week as part of Latino Heritage Night.