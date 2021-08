LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expanding the sport of hockey in Southern Nevada not just for boys but for girls as well.

The Vegas Golden Knights teamed up with college coaches for a skills clinic at City National Arena and 50 girls hit the ice for the clinic.

Seven women's college hockey coaches joined the girls to teach them new skills and grow their love for the sport.

Team officials say it was the biggest event held for women and girls hockey at City National Arena.