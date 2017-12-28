Vegas Golden Knights host youth ice skating camps

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 67°
LO: 41°
HI: 67°
LO: 41°
HI: 67°
LO: 41°
The instructors at City National Arena have seen kids as young as three years old learning to ice skate
They have had to add more classes because of all the demand. Having a National Hockey League team in the Las Vegas valley that is doing well certainly fuels some of that demand.
They started out last year with seven learn to skate classes and 92 kids signed up. For the session starting January 2, they've grown to nine classes. More than 200 kids are signed up and enrollment is still open.
For the trainers, it's rewarding.
"You take a child at three years old and by the time they're six or seven they're getting into hockey or figure skating and it's amazing to see that you've been a part of that," said Chad Goodwin, the director of skating at City National Arena.
Surprise, not everyone in Las Vegas is thrilled by the Golden Knights' hot streak. The team has won 5 straight games and 9 of their last 10.
The instructors at City National Arena have seen kids as young as three years old learning to ice skate.
Is a mysterious ailment known as "Vegas Flu" powering the Golden Knights to victory?
Vegas Golden Knights and Foley Family Food & Wine Society has announced the launch of two limited edition Vegas Golden Knights private…
A local boy's wish came true when he was made an honorary member of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team today.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today that they will host a public watch party at City National Arena when the team faces the Dallas Stars…