Vegas Golden Knights host youth ice skating camps

The instructors at City National Arena have seen kids as young as three years old learning to ice skate

They have had to add more classes because of all the demand. Having a National Hockey League team in the Las Vegas valley that is doing well certainly fuels some of that demand.

They started out last year with seven learn to skate classes and 92 kids signed up. For the session starting January 2, they've grown to nine classes. More than 200 kids are signed up and enrollment is still open.

For the trainers, it's rewarding.

"You take a child at three years old and by the time they're six or seven they're getting into hockey or figure skating and it's amazing to see that you've been a part of that," said Chad Goodwin, the director of skating at City National Arena.