Vegas Golden Knights hold annual charity golf classic at Bear's Best

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before training camp and preseason begins this week, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation held its Golf Classic at Bear's Best Las Vegas.

Fifteen players took part in the event, including Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Pietrangelo, and Mark Stone.

“I’ve been here for 2 and a half years now. I've realized how close this community is. It's been unfortunate with what’s happened in the last 18 months. We haven’t been able to do this kind of stuff like raise awareness and raise money, so it’s good to be back," says Stone.

Over 215,000 dollars was raised by the VGK foundation, all benefiting numerous Las Vegas-based organizations. The preseason for the Golden Knights starts on Sunday, September 26. Catch all the games right here on Channel 13.