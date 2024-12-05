Vegas Golden Knights hit the road to face Anaheim Ducks for third time this season

(KTNV) — Wednesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks will face off for the third time this season.

The Knights head into the game atop the Pacific Division with a 16-7-3 record on the season. They've beaten the Ducks in both previous contests this season — 3-1 in their first matchup and 3-2 in their most recent.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 1-0 shutout win over Edmonton at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Ivan Barbashev scored the team's sole goal, and Aidin Hill stopped 28 shots to help the VGK to victory.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Anaheim's Honda Center. You can watch the game on Vegas34 and KnightTime+.

LIVE UPDATES

Follow along here after the puck drops for the latest scoring updates throughout the night.

BEFORE THE GAME

Here are a few milestones to watch for in Wednesday night's game: