Vegas Golden Knights finish out the regular season at Vancouver against the Canucks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights close out the regular season with one final Pacific Division tilt against the Vancouver Canucks.

82/82 😎



📺: TNT, truTV

📲: MAX

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

📰: https://t.co/kYA0PYyh5h pic.twitter.com/s6fk9FDY6O — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 16, 2025

Vegas will face a Central Division opponent to open the postseason for the fifth straight season as the round one matchup against the Minnesota Wild was locked into place on Tuesday.

Vegas earned one point in its shootout loss against Calgary on Tuesday, allowing the club to secure the second seed in the Western Conference heading into the postseason.

Vancouver was officially eliminated from the playoffs on April 9 despite winning the Pacific Division last season.

The Golden Knights have beat the Canucks in all previous matchups this season, but Coach Bruce Cassidy elected to rest a bunch of veterans, including Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo, in Tuesday's game, and it wouldn't be surprising if he did the same tonight.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.