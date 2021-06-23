Vegas Golden Knights fall to 3-2 in semi-finals series, VGK fans confident ahead of elimination game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At this point in the playoffs and at this point in the series, every game is pivotal and crucial.

Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens sets up an elimination game Thursday night in Montreal, where the Golden Knights will have to win to stay alive in this series.

After the game, head coach Peter DeBoer said the team just wasn't sharp with its executions. VGK had a lot of opportunities but only put up one goal.

Even down 3-2 in the series, Marc-Andre Fleury said post-game there's no panic in the locker room.

"We all wanted to do better tonight and it's disappointing but like we've done in the past, we think about it for a little while here and tomorrow's a new day," Fleury said. "Get up ready to go and like Petro said, go get a win in Montreal."

13 Action News spoke to some fans post-game who said Game 5 was not the Knights' best effort but they're expecting the team to show up in Montreal.

"We just didn't have no communication. It was bad," said Santiago Johnson.

"Now that our backs are up against the wall, I'm almost 110 percent they're going to win," said Mickey Johnson.

"We got it. We got it," said Candy Craner.

"We've proven obviously that we can win in their house. Arguably, we should've won both of those games, so win that game and the regular season, you play hard so Game 7's in your own house and that's what we'll do," Sam Craner.

Game 6 is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday.

There will be an official watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets are $5 and you can buy them online on Ticketmaster.com.