Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights face Wild at home for must-win Game 7 of first round

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Clayton-King/AP
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) fight during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Golden Knights Wild Hockey
Posted at 5:11 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 20:11:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's win or go home tonight.

Either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Minnesota Wild will lose their chance to progress to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both teams enter Game 7 of the first-round series tied at 3-3.

After the Wild won Game 1, the Knights won the next three games. But Minnesota didn't want to give up that easy, winning the next two and forcing a Game 7.

The Knights will have a home-ice advantage, hosting the Wild at the Fortress.

And some more good news for the team, Ryan Reaves is off the COVID list so he is eligible to play.

The winner will move on to the second round against the Colorado Avalanche. Game 1 of that series is Sunday.

Puck drop for Game 7 is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH