Vegas Golden Knights face Wild at home for must-win Game 7 of first round

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's win or go home tonight.

Either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Minnesota Wild will lose their chance to progress to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both teams enter Game 7 of the first-round series tied at 3-3.

After the Wild won Game 1, the Knights won the next three games. But Minnesota didn't want to give up that easy, winning the next two and forcing a Game 7.

The Knights will have a home-ice advantage, hosting the Wild at the Fortress.

And some more good news for the team, Ryan Reaves is off the COVID list so he is eligible to play.

The winner will move on to the second round against the Colorado Avalanche. Game 1 of that series is Sunday.

Puck drop for Game 7 is at 6 p.m.