Vegas Golden Knights end three-game losing streak in St. Louis

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Posted at 7:47 PM, Apr 05, 2021
(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were able to end a three-game losing streak on Monday night.

They won 6-1 over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his 10th goal, William Carrier added a goal and and an assist, Alec Martinez scored two goals, and Tom Nosek continued his recent hot streak.

Defenseman Nicolas Hague also scored and Keegan Kolesar finished with two assists.

Goalie Robin Lehner made three key stops in the first period.

The Knights' overall record is 25-10-2.

The Knights play the Blues again on Wednesday night.

