Vegas Golden Knights end three-game losing streak in St. Louis

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were able to end a three-game losing streak on Monday night.

They won 6-1 over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his 10th goal, William Carrier added a goal and and an assist, Alec Martinez scored two goals, and Tom Nosek continued his recent hot streak.

THE LITTLE GUY MAKES IT 5-1!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TyDfg1bRur — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 6, 2021

Defenseman Nicolas Hague also scored and Keegan Kolesar finished with two assists.

WE INTERRUPT YOUR TWITTER SCROLLING TO INFORM YOU IT'S NOW 6-1 pic.twitter.com/auI7DKv6uC — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 6, 2021

Goalie Robin Lehner made three key stops in the first period.

The Knights' overall record is 25-10-2.

The Knights play the Blues again on Wednesday night.