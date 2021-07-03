Vegas Golden Knights' ECHL affiliate Komets take home 2021 Kelly Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) affiliate Fort Wayne Komets have taken home the 2021 Kelly Cup after their win against the South Carolina Stingrays.

This is the Komets first Kelly Cup win.

Stephen Harper of the Komets was named the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Komets are currently set to continue their partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights through the 2022 season.