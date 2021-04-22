Watch
Vegas Golden Knights defeat San Jose, clinch playoff berth

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:33 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 00:47:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights defeated San Jose 5-2 on Wednesday inside T-Mobile Arena, making it 8 straight wins.

With the win, the team becomes the first NHL team this season to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Golden Knights have now made the playoffs in each season since the team started play in 2017.

Currently, the team sits in the top spot in the West Division and has the most points in all of the NHL.

