Vegas Golden Knights beat New York Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights have closed out the first half of their inaugural season with a win. The team beat the New York Rangers on Sunday night at the T-Mobile Arena. The score was 2 to 1. The game also attracted the most fans so far -- 18,234. The Knights still hold the number one spot in the Pacific Division. Their next game is on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile.
