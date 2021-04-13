Watch
Vegas Golden Knights beat Los Angeles Kings 4-2

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 12, 2021
LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at the Staples Center.

Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone scored in the second period.

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored in the third period. For Pacioretty, it was his 300th career NHL goal.

Robin Lehner was the goalie for tonight’s game. Ryan Reaves and Keegan Kolesar were unable to play due to injuries.

