Vegas Golden Knights beat Los Angeles Kings 4-2

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at the Staples Center.

Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone scored in the second period.

How bout the hands on Nicolas?

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored in the third period. For Pacioretty, it was his 300th career NHL goal.

300th CAREER GOAL FOR MAX PACIORETTY!!!!!!

Robin Lehner was the goalie for tonight’s game. Ryan Reaves and Keegan Kolesar were unable to play due to injuries.

