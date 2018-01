The Vegas Golden Knights ended 2017 on a high note.



They knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The final score was 6 to 3.



With this win, the hockey team has set a new record. It is the first expansion team to win 7 games in its inaugural season. They are also currently in first place in the Pacific Division.



Their growing fan base is hoping they can continue their winning ways in 2018.