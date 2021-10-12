Vegas Golden Knights 2021 opening day roster released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NHL released opening day rosters for all of its teams competing in the 2021-22 regular season.

This included the Vegas Golden Knights who help start the season Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights

Laurent Brossoit, William Carrier, Dylan Coghlan, Evgenii Dadonov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Dugan, Nicolas Hague, Mattias Janmark, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Peyton Krebs, Robin Lehner, Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Max Pacioretty, Nolan Patrick, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud.

Injured and/or Non-Roster: Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Connor Corcoran, Brett Howden, Nicolas Roy, Alex Tuch.

Tuesday will be the Kraken's first regular-season game in team history as they will attempt to steal a page from the Knights a few years back in grabbing a game one win.

Their roster is as follows:

Seattle Kraken

Mason Appleton, Alex Barre-Boulet, Nathan Bastian, Will Borgen, Dennis Cholowski, Ryan Donato, Chris Driedger, Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, Haydn Fleury, Morgan Geekie, Mark Giordano, Philipp Grubauer, Marcus Johansson, Adam Larsson, Jeremy Lauzon, Kole Lind, Jaden Schwartz, Riley Sheahan, Carson Soucy, Brandon Tanev, Alexander Wennberg, Alexander True.



Injured and/or Non-Roster: Colin Blackwell, Joonas Donskoi, Yanni Gourde, Calle Jarnkrok, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak.

Knights head coach Peter DeBoer acknowledged the high expectations for the team this year in a recent interview with 13 Action News sports reporter Tina Nguyen.

