ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Stone scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1.

Shea Theodore, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, which had not beaten St. Louis in regulation in their previous 11 meetings dating to 2017.

Fleury made his 15th start in the team's last 16 games. Sammy Blais scored for the Blues, and Ville Husso made 21 saves.