Retired Vegas Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland joined kids' street hockey game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of kids in the Las Vegas area had the chance to play street hockey with a legend Tuesday.

Retired Vegas Golden Knights star Deryk Engelland surprised kids involved in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's youth hockey program.

More than 20 kids are part of the United Hockey program, which has been incorporated into South Central Area Command’s ASCEND program, also known as Advancing Safe Communities by Encouraging Neighborhood Development.

Programs like it are a part of an effort by the department to improve community relations in local neighborhoods.