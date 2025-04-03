Playoff-bound Golden Knights face league-leading Winnipeg Jets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Guys in Gold might have clinched a spot in the playoffs, the fight isn't over. The Vegas Golden Knights face the league-leading Winnipeg Jets at home tonight.

Celebrating Donate Life Knight at The Fortress 💛



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/y9eBsWt0X6 pic.twitter.com/HgRGHgCcjD — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 3, 2025

Despite falling to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Calgary’s loss to the Utah Hockey Club allowed the Golden Knights to clinch their berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This marks Vegas’ seventh playoff appearance in their eight years of existence and the Golden Knights are just the fourth team in NHL history to achieve that mark.

Fans will have the opportunity to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor as part of Donate Life Knight. Special guests will be honored throughout the night, including living donors, family members of organ donors, recipients, and doctors.

Player-signed specialty jerseys will be available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans are encouraged to visit VGKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text “VGKDonateLife” 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated toward the VGK Foundation’s ongoing commitment to encourage organ donation through the Nevada Donor Network.

Since the 4Nations Face-Off break, the Golden Knights own a record of 8-2-0 at home and have outscored their opponents 43-23.

With Vegas clinching a playoff spot on Tuesday, the fight for home ice advantage is still ongoing. With one of the best home records in the league, the Golden Knights aim to battle to ensure home ice advantage and success for the playoffs.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.