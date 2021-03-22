Menu

Petersen stars as Kings snap Vegas' 5-game win streak, 3-1

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch go after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 7:44 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 22:44:14-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Walker and Dustin Brown scored 51 seconds apart in the second period and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vegas Golden Knights' five-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory.

Cal Petersen made 41 saves and fell just short of his second career shutout as the Kings avenged the Knights' 4-2 win at Staples Center on Friday.

Captain Anze Kopitar had two assists. Tomas Nosek scored for the first-place Golden Knights to end Petersen's shutout bid with 3:27 to play, but Jeff Carter scored a breakaway goal 55 seconds later to seal the Kings' first win over Vegas this season.

