Petersen stars as Kings snap Vegas' 5-game win streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Walker and Dustin Brown scored 51 seconds apart in the second period and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vegas Golden Knights' five-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory.

Cal Petersen made 41 saves and fell just short of his second career shutout as the Kings avenged the Knights' 4-2 win at Staples Center on Friday.

Captain Anze Kopitar had two assists. Tomas Nosek scored for the first-place Golden Knights to end Petersen's shutout bid with 3:27 to play, but Jeff Carter scored a breakaway goal 55 seconds later to seal the Kings' first win over Vegas this season.