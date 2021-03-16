Pacioretty, Stone score to give Vegas 2-1 win over Sharks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1.

Marc-Andre Fleury, making his 16th start in 17 games, finished with 23 saves to improve to 14-5-0 this season.

Fleury earned his 481st career win, inching closer to Ed Belfour, who ranks fourth with 484.

Pacioretty scored in the first period and delivered a perfect backhand pass early in the third to Stone, who one-timed a wrist shot to make it 2-0.

It ended up being Stone's sixth game-winning goal.

Timo Meier scored late for San Jose, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 34 shots.

The Golden Knights are 12-1-3 in 16 regular-season meetings with San Jose.