Ovechkin records 1st hat trick of the season in Capitals 5-2 win at Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his first hat trick of the season, scoring three goals Sunday night for the Washington Capitals in their 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was his first hat trick since Dec. 31, 2022, against the Montreal Canadiens and 31st of his career, the sixth most in NHL history. Vegas became the 19th team in which Ovechkin scored at least three goals against in a game.

Ovechkin got the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left.

