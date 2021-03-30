Menu

Nosek's go-ahead goal lifts Vegas past Kings, 4-1

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Nicolas Hague, second from left, scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 01:12:19-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1.

Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague also scored and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists.

Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.

Matt Roy scored for Los Angeles and Jonathan Quick had 20 saves.

With the game tied 1-1, Nosek put the Golden Knights on a one-timer off a ricochet off the end board on a shot by Zach Whitecloud, putting Vegas up 2-1.

Nosek now has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

