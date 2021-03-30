Nosek's go-ahead goal lifts Vegas past Kings, 4-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1.

Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague also scored and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists.

Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.

Matt Roy scored for Los Angeles and Jonathan Quick had 20 saves.

With the game tied 1-1, Nosek put the Golden Knights on a one-timer off a ricochet off the end board on a shot by Zach Whitecloud, putting Vegas up 2-1.

Nosek now has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games.