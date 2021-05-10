NHL updates Stanley Cup Playoffs COVID protocols for players

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are currently holding on to the top spot in the NHL West Division.

The NHL revealed its protocols for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs. It included relaxing restrictions regarding masks, testing, quarantining, team meetings and social gatherings.

The changes apply to players who are fully vaccinated and teams that have more than 85% of their traveling party vaccinated.

This all comes a month after Golden Knights player Robin Lehner called out the league.

HOCKEY AND HEALTH: Expert speaks on mental health of athletes during pandemic

Lehner said the restrictions were affecting players' mental health.

Dates for the playoffs have yet to be announced.