NHL set to transform Las Vegas into hockey capital of the world for All-Star weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League will transform Las Vegas into the hockey capital of the world for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 3 through 6.
The 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
Festivities at the event will include:
- interactive hockey games
- a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans
- special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots
- NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup
Tickets to the fan fair are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military.
Children three and under will be free of charge.