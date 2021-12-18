NHL set to transform Las Vegas into hockey capital of the world for All-Star weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League will transform Las Vegas into the hockey capital of the world for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 3 through 6.

The 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Festivities at the event will include:



interactive hockey games

a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans

special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots

NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup

Tickets to the fan fair are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military.

Children three and under will be free of charge.