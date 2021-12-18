Watch
NHL set to transform Las Vegas into hockey capital of the world for All-Star weekend

NHL
Posted at 1:14 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 16:14:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League will transform Las Vegas into the hockey capital of the world for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 3 through 6.

The 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Festivities at the event will include:

  • interactive hockey games
  • a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans
  • special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots
  • NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup

Tickets to the fan fair are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military.

Children three and under will be free of charge.

