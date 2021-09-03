Watch
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014, file photo, hockey pucks bounce off the wall during the warm up session before the USA vs Finland men's bronze medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. National Hockey League players are set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials. The league, NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, that will put the best players in the world back on sports' biggest stage in February after skipping the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:36:31-04

NHL players are going back to the Olympics. The league has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation to participate in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Under the agreement, the league or players are able to withdraw if coronavirus circumstances change for the worse or there's an outbreak during the season.

If that does not happen, it will be the first Olympic men's hockey tournament with NHL players since Sochi in 2014 after they skipped Pyeongchang in 2018.

The league and players' association agreed to Olympic participation as part of their collective bargaining agreement extension last summer pending a deal with international officials.

