Max Pacioretty scores in OT, Knights beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move two points ahead of Colorado atop the West Division.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.

Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves.

The Avalanche had won eight straight at home.