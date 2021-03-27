Menu

Max Pacioretty scores in OT, Knights beat Avalanche 3-2

Joe Mahoney/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) hug Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) as right wing Mark Stone (61) high-fives him after Pacioretty scored the winning goal in overtime against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 18:32:41-04

DENVER (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move two points ahead of Colorado atop the West Division.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.

Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves.

The Avalanche had won eight straight at home.

