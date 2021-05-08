Watch
Marchessault's OT goal lifts Golden Knights past Blues 4-3

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:18 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 01:21:02-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez, and Nic Roy scored in regulation for Vegas which won after trailing by two goals for the sixth time this season.

The Golden Knights also inched closer to winning their third division title in four seasons since joining the NHL in 2017.

Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots to improve to 16-3-2 since joining the Golden Knights last season. Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, and Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis.

