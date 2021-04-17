Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Lehner gets shutout as Golden Knights blank Ducks 4-0

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, left, kneels after center Vegas Golden Knights Nicolas Roy (10) scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
Posted at 9:58 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 00:58:55-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Robin Lehner made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th of his career and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights, who moved within two points of the West Division-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Stephenson added an assist and Mark Stone had two assists to help Vegas improve to 3-0 on its four-game trip to Southern California.

John Gibson made 44 saves as last-place Anaheim saw its two-game winning streak end.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH