Lehner gets shutout as Golden Knights blank Ducks 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Robin Lehner made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th of his career and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights, who moved within two points of the West Division-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Stephenson added an assist and Mark Stone had two assists to help Vegas improve to 3-0 on its four-game trip to Southern California.

John Gibson made 44 saves as last-place Anaheim saw its two-game winning streak end.