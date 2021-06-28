Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Las Vegas to host 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild on Friday to progress to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild on Friday to progress to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
tmobile_exterior.jpeg
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 18:31:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League has announced that the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The home of the Golden Knights will play host to the event and will be scheduled during its traditional midway point of the NHL regular season.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game and will feature various hockey-themed events, entertainment, and activities throughout the city.

The dates for All-Star Weekend will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH