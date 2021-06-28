Las Vegas to host 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League has announced that the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The home of the Golden Knights will play host to the event and will be scheduled during its traditional midway point of the NHL regular season.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game and will feature various hockey-themed events, entertainment, and activities throughout the city.

The dates for All-Star Weekend will be announced at a later date.