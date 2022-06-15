Las Vegas Golden Knights giving away $40k in gas at ‘Knight Up, Gas Up’

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights announced on their website Wednesday they will be giving away $40,000 worth of gas.

The VGK Foundation and VGK Alumni Association are hosting the “Knight Up, Gas Up” event at the Smith’s Marketplace on June 16 starting at 8 a.m.

According to their website, the VGK will provide $50 worth of gas to the first 800 cars that arrive at 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Drive on Thursday.

Additionally, the price of gas at the Skye Canyon Smith’s Marketplace will be lowered 20 cents all day on June 16 and June 17 per the VGK.

Fans are limited to one visit and will be greeted by Chance alongside members of VGK, the Henderson Silver Knights and Deryk Engelland from the VGK Alumni Association.