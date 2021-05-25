Watch
Largest crowd of season watches as Wild defeats Golden Knights in Game 5

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates around Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:47 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 01:47:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big turnout for the Vegas Golden Knights' Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

More than 12,000 fans were inside the T-Mobile arena for this game, the team's largest crowd of the season so far.

Vegas trying to advance to the second round, facing a determined to stay alive Wild team that proved to be tough from puck drop.

The Golden Knights giving up three goals in the first period.

Vegas having trouble digging themselves out of that hole.

Final score Wild 4, Golden Knights 2.

The Golden Knights lead the series three games to two and return to St. Paul for Game 6 on Wednesday.

