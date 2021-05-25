Largest crowd of season watches as Wild defeats Golden Knights in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big turnout for the Vegas Golden Knights' Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

More than 12,000 fans were inside the T-Mobile arena for this game, the team's largest crowd of the season so far.

Vegas trying to advance to the second round, facing a determined to stay alive Wild team that proved to be tough from puck drop.

The Golden Knights giving up three goals in the first period.

Vegas having trouble digging themselves out of that hole.

Final score Wild 4, Golden Knights 2.

The Golden Knights lead the series three games to two and return to St. Paul for Game 6 on Wednesday.