LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keegan Kolesar scored his first NHL goal, Robin Lehner made 15 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues, 5-1.

Kolesar scored on his 21st shot of the season, firing in a rebound after St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington blocked Nic Hague's shot from the point.

Mark Stone scored twice, and Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson added goals for the Golden Knights, who improved to 4-0-0 on the second of back-to-back games.

Vince Dunn scored for the Blues.