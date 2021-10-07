Jonathan Marchessault on Marc-Andre Fleury Trade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the Vegas Golden Knights face the Arizona Coyotes in their final preseason home game, Jonathan Marchessault shares his thoughts on the Marc-Andre Fleury trade.

It was a move that stunned everyone, from Golden Knights fans to even the players. Fleury, who has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, had been the face of the franchise for the last four seasons. With a new season on the horizon for Vegas, seeing a Vegas team without Fleury will take some getting use.

Marchessault states, "He made us the Vegas Golden Knights like he is the one who saved us the first year. I remember like, everybody thought how bad we were going to be and the only chance that we had is a Flower was standing on his head, and he did all year he brought us to the finals."

The Golden Knights will face the Chicago Blackhawks three times during the 2021-2022 season. January 8th and March 26th will be home games and April 27th will be away.

