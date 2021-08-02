Watch
'Hey Chicago': Fleury commits to playing for Blackhawks

Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:57:18-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas.

The Blackhawks posted a video on their Twitter account of Fleury standing in front of a small jet, saying he's ready to get to work.

The Blackhawks also announced a video news conference featuring Fleury and team president Stan Bowman on Monday.

RELATED: 'Just devastated,' VGK fans react to trade of Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago Blackhawks

Fleury spent a few days contemplating his future after being traded to Chicago by the Golden Knights last week. The 36-year-old Fleury had hoped to finish his career with Vegas, where he played the past four seasons.

