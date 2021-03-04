Henderson Silver Knights sign goaltender Billy Christopoulos to tryout agreement

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced on March 3 that the team has signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a professional tryout agreement.

Christopoulos, 27, has appeared in 11 games this season with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel, posting a 6-4-0 record with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and one shutout. In 2019-20 with the Toledo Walleye, Christopoulos led the ECHL with a .932 save percentage and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

In two professional seasons, both in the ECHL, Christopoulos has appeared in 41 games with the Fuel, Walleye, and South Carolina Stingrays. His career record is 30-7-3, with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and two shutouts.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native played four seasons of Division I college hockey at the Air Force Academy from 2015-19. In 93 NCAA games, Chirstopoulos was 42-35-11 with a 2.29 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

He was named the Atlantic Hockey Association’s (AHA) Goaltender of the Year in 2018 and 2019, as well as a member of the conference’s Third All-Star Team in 2018 and First All-Star Team in 2019. He was a member of AHA conference championship teams in 2017 and 2018 with the Air Force Academy and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 2018.