Henderson Silver Knights introduce fans to 'Lucky' the team's mascot

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Today was the Henderson Silver Knights' first home game with fans in attendance at the Orleans Arena.

The team defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-2.

They also introduced fans to the team's new mascot, Lucky.

The Silver Knights say he's 21 hands tall or about seven feet.

His hometown is Battle Mountain and, of course, his favorite song is Lucky by Britney Spears.