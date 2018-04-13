Henderson music class wins #KnightUp contest

A music class at Henderson's Vanderburg Elementary School has won the #KnightUp contest for the first round of the playoffs.

The class' prize is pep rally with Chance and the Golden Aces next week.

They will receive a pep rally with @ChanceNHL next week 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/U48VeY11Vr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 13, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights launched the initiative in partnership with NV Energy and the Clark County School District School-Community Partnership Program encouraging all Clark County schools to activate their shields by sporting Golden Knights jerseys and team gear.

Classrooms were encouraged to show their support for the team throughout the playoffs in a creative and imaginative way with chants, posters, gear and cheers.

A winner will be selected each round that the Golden Knights are playing.

Schools showed their support using #KnightUp on social media. Here are some of the other schools that participated.