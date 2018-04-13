Henderson music class wins #KnightUp contest

Current
A music class at Henderson's Vanderburg Elementary School has won the #KnightUp contest for the first round of the playoffs.
The class' prize is pep rally with Chance and the Golden Aces next week.
A music class at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School has been named winners of the #KnightUp contest with CCSD!— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 13, 2018
They will receive a pep rally with @ChanceNHL next week 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/U48VeY11Vr
The Vegas Golden Knights launched the initiative in partnership with NV Energy and the Clark County School District School-Community Partnership Program encouraging all Clark County schools to activate their shields by sporting Golden Knights jerseys and team gear.
Classrooms were encouraged to show their support for the team throughout the playoffs in a creative and imaginative way with chants, posters, gear and cheers.
A winner will be selected each round that the Golden Knights are playing.
Schools showed their support using #KnightUp on social media. Here are some of the other schools that participated.
Students at Derfelt Elementary representing our @GoldenKnights! We wrote acrostic poems with “Knights beat Kings” and made word problems with player stats. Nothing like making learning fun! So proud to be #VegasBorn . #KnightUp pic.twitter.com/THmuoFZxQv— Lauren Huseman (@Lshuseman) April 11, 2018
#southeasttech wants to win the #KnightUp contest!! @GoldenKnights Such an amazing first game for #NHLPlayoffs! Great job boys! We will be with you every step of the way! #VegasStrong #VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo @ClarkCountySch @CTEinCCSD @CCSDMagnet pic.twitter.com/VMeFCurVLb— Southeast Tech (@SETechTweets) April 12, 2018
The @CCSDMillerIB “Golden” Moose are ready for the @GoldenKnights to bring the Stanley Cup to The Fortress #KNIGHTUP #KnightUp #SandyMillerAcademy pic.twitter.com/c5iSdgM6Wj— Rob Simonini (@saints_geaux) April 11, 2018
GO KNIGHTS GO Spring Valley cheering the Knights to victory! #BeatLA #KnightUp @GoldenKnights #HailSV pic.twitter.com/AZpkIF9TIa— SVHS GRIZZ (@SVGRIZZ) April 11, 2018
VFMS ❤️s the @GoldenKnights! #KnightUp #FertittaMS @ClarkCountySch pic.twitter.com/MCInAyTAx3— Cailin Ellis (@VFMSPrincipal) April 11, 2018
@goldenknights #knightup #tarracademy— Tracy Baldwin (@pinkdrinkdiva) April 12, 2018
Tarr Academy is in the playoff spirit! pic.twitter.com/YD8q6iz7yX
