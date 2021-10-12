Golden Pipes: Get to know the man behind the 'Knights' anthem

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carnell Johnson has always had big dreams, but he never imagined his journey would lead him to the ice.

They call him Golden Pipes and if you’ve attended any recent Golden Knights games you know why.

"Since people would always say listen to the pipes on this person it just kind of rolled into this thing and stuck with me,” Johnson said.

So, who is the man behind the voice…?

Vegas-born Johnson says he has dreamed of sharing his talent with the world, often reminiscing back on home concerts he shared with his mom.

"Even from me and my mom singing along back in the early '80s, it's always been in my blood,” Johnson said.

His dream became reality back in 2017 as the Vegas Golden Knights team was born.

"They had a call out for people to send videos of them singing and from there they had over 1,000 entries. They chose about 650. Then I came in to do a live audition and from that I was one of the 41 people chosen for the 41 home games. And when I went into sing, being late February, I was the first one to let the audience sing the word Knight,” Johnson said.

And Johnson says his simple performance of the anthem set him apart from the rest.

"I was told and I can't confirm or deny this let the audience sing the word knight and I didn't try to change the song I just sang it straight through a lot of people like to sing along with it and all of that combined led to where I'm at today,” Johnson said.

Currently, the Vegas local is living out his wildest dreams… on the ice.

"It's one of those things I know it's cliche, but it's just don't stop keep going,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he is honored to do what he loves in a city he calls home.

"Love this city that I grew up in and to see that it's giving back, not only to me but to everybody!” Johnson said.