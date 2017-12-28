Golden Knights winning streak: great for fans, concerning for sportsbooks

Current
Surprise, not everyone in Las Vegas is thrilled by the Golden Knights' hot streak. The team has won 5 straight games and 9 of their last 10.
When the Knights got started, it was a real long shot that they would win the Stanley Cup.
According to vice president of race and sports operations at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook Jay Kornegay, the odds got as high as 500 to 1. Some people took that bet.
Well, now it doesn't look so impossible. The Golden Knights are currently leading the Western Conference.
Odds of winning the Stanley Cup have dropped to 8 to 1, says Kornegay.
That means some sportsbooks could lose a lot of money if the Golden Knights take it all.
Of course, the Stanley Cup is months away. Oddsmakers aren't too worried. They have time to adjust to account for all this liability that's built up.
